‘I never promised to fix Apapa gridlock’ – Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that he never promised to solve the Apapa gridlock crisis in 60 days.

Sanwo-Olu made this known while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu, who on May 18, 2019, before he was inaugurated as governor has stated during an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set, that he would see to the end of the gridlock in Apapa area of the state within the first 60 days of him being governor.

In his words; “The Apapa trailer issue; it’s a campaign issue, it’s very serious. I’m going to take it very seriously. I believe that it is something that we are going to solve in the first 60 days of our government. Whatever is going to be required of us, we will take them out.

“There is a lot of politics being played around there. But no, it cannot be the way we’ll continue to live. We cannot continue to give excuses.”

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, however, the governor said Sanwo-olu said he never promised to end the traffic congestion in 60 days rather, he would review all that had been done on Apapa roads in 60 days.

“Interestingly, some media houses have actually been counting down on me. They said that I mentioned during the campaign train that I was going to clear it in 60 days. I have mentioned it before, what I said was that in 60 days we would review what was done but that does not take the fact that even if people give you dateline, it’s because they want you to do well and they want you to be able to be accountable for those datelines.”