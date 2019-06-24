‘I only went there to check the stone tiles’ – Blessing Okoro claims in new interview with Ebuka

by Temitope Alabi

'I only went there to check the stone tiles' - Blessing Okoro claims in new interview with Ebuka

Media Personality, Ebuka has sat down with relationship blogger Okoro Blessing for an interview on his show Rubbin Minds.

During the interview, Blessing claimed she also has her own building which is of same colour, design and number of floors like that of the one belonging to Onye Eze which she claimed is hers.

Blessing during the interview also claimed she had gone to Onye Eze’s house to check the stone tile design, as she wanted same in her own house.

Recall the blogger was caught in a lie a few weeks back after she took to social media to claim a house that belonged to someone else, was hers.

Watch the video below;
Tags from the story
Blessing Okoro, Ebuka

You may also like

Nigerian man accused of beating his wife to death

“The Story Is Still Being Written” – Toke Makinwa On ‘On Becoming’

Nigerians react to report on how Kiss Daniel used to earn 30k at his label and the tweets are savage

Tonto Dikeh Heaps Praises On Genevieve Nnaji On Instagram

Assets declaration: Ben Bruce reacts to Saraki’s victory at Supreme Court

Rift between Kiss Daniel, G-Worldwide deepens

Comedian SeyiLaw Blast Lady On Instagram After Saying His Baby Was Overweight

Pencil thrills fans as Drink festival debuts in Nigeria

Wizkid’s Girlfriend, Tania Omotayo Reveals She’s Not Moving In With Him Until They Are Engaged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *