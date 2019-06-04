‘I promise not to let your sacrifices to vote for me go in vain’ – President Buhari to Nigerians

President Buhari has promised not to disappoint Nigerians who sacrificed a lot to have him voted into office during the 2019 general election.

This assurance by the president was made during his special Salla message to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said;

“Before the 2019 general elections, prophets of doom did not give the country a chance to conduct peaceful elections. Despite these fears, the country overcame its political challenges. For abandoning their businesses in order to vote, the voters had demonstrated great patriotism in coming out to exercise their civic duty. Let me use this opportunity once again to reassure all Nigerians that your sacrifices in voting for me won’t be in vain. I will ensure the ordinary voters feel the positive impact of government.” the statement read

He also urged Muslims to always put humanity before personal interests.

“The Ramadan period is meant to reinforce us spiritually. Therefore, we should use religion as an inspiration to do good at all times. The virtues of the Ramadan should be sustained beyond the celebration. Going back to bad ways after the Ramadan might defeat the essence of the message and lessons the fasting period was supposed to inculcate in the hearts and minds of the Muslim faithful,” he said.

On victims of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in the country Buhari assured everyone that “Their days are numbered because this administration will pursue them relentlessly and bring them to justice.”