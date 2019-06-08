“I read 500 Books At Age 5”- US-Based Nigerian says, As She Heads To University At Age 14

by Olabanji

A US-based Nigeria, Fifehanmi Bodunrin is making the country proud as she set to resume into the university at age 14.

The young girl who graduated from Arlington high school at 14 years has gotten admission in LeTourneau University in Longview.

She said in an interview with NBCDFW.com

One summer, there was this thing at the library to read and I ended up reading 500 books

The young girl also revealed that she love sleeping

There’s this thing called sleeping, I really like sleeping

The Arlington graduate is also a third degree black bet karate holder, and her main goal is to be a pilot

We wish her all the best in her future endeavors and keep making Nigeria proud.
