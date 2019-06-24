‘I started dating when I was 14, started having sex at 16’ -Relationship Blogger, Blessing Okoro

by Olabanji

Embattled relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro has revealed some fascinating stories about her life, as she had an interview with popular radio and television host, Daddyfreeze.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Woman Stabs Husband, Leaves Him In A Critical Condition In Kano State

Recall that the Instagram blogger got a lot of backlashes from the internet after she claimed a house that belonged to a China-based Nigerian billionaire, Onye Eze.

The blogger was arrested and handcuffed publicly in reaction to her claiming the house, however, she said in the interview that the man behind her arrest who is Onye Eze Aide was arrested.

In the interview with DaddyFreeze, she spoke about her early married life and sexuality, she confessed she started dating at age 14.

in her words;

‘I started dating when I was 14, the guy i was dating turned out to be my husband who i got married to when I was 18. He was 10-years older than me’.

However, a lot of reactions on Instagram suggested that she was lying about the whole issue.

Watch the video below:
Tags from the story
Blessing Okoro, Daddy Freeze, entetainment, gossip news, viral news

You may also like

FCMB Wins Two Awards at Great Place to Work in Africa 2018 Awards Night

Nigerian Rapper, Iceberg Slim shades ex-girlfriend on social media

Sound Sultan flaunts his awards

Ibrahim Magu Saga ; Senate set to write Presidency

Mother Baths & Bottle Feeds Her Grown Up Daughter On Her Birthday (Photos)

Political Parties petition court to withhold Rocha’s certificate of return

Nigerian lady gets blocked by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Twitter account, She reacts

MY Current Marriage Situation –Damilola Adegbite

Tiwa Savage – My Husband Was A Bit Rude When We First Met

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *