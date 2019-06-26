‘I Used To Have A Lot Of Respect For Osinbajo Until His Remark About The Spate Of Killing And Kidnapping In The Country” – Shehu Sanni

Shehu Sanni, a former member representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, has come out to react to a statement credited to vice-president Yemi Osinbajo on the spate of kidnapping and killing in the country.

According to a statement credited to Osinbajo, he said killings and kidnappings in Nigeria are mostly exaggerated by social media.

Shehu Sanni while reacting to his comment via his Twitter handle said his comment is an affront on the spirit and sensibilities of the dead and the living victims of this continuous violence.

What he wrote:

I have a lot of respect for the VP but the statement credited to him on killings and kidnappings is an affront on the spirit and sensibilities of the dead and the living victims of this continuous violence.

