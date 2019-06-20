“I was just desperate to have a child I call my own” – Woman who stole baby at Plateau teaching hospital

A woman who was arrested by the police in Plateau state after she disguised to steal a baby from Plateau state specialists hospital Jos has said she did not because she wanted to be called a mom.

The woman identified as Mrs. Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal is said to be married for seven years and has been unable to bear any child.

The suspect was paraded on Thursday before newsmen at the police headquarters in Jos said she had tried to also adopt a child in the past but was not successful.

“I am desperate to have a child, that was why I decided to steal one to cover myself from shame in the society”.

Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede said the woman and other paraded suspects will be arraigned in court after investigation to face the wrath of the law.

On the stolen baby, Akinmoyede said, “Due to the painstaking and diligent investigation coupled with medical reports, the Police discovered that the suspect, Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal has not given birth as she claimed.”

Akinmoyede said, “When confronted with this obvious and naked realities she broke down and confessed to the commission on the crime. The police are investigating her claim that the crime was committed by herself alone”

“The principal suspect, Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal is a 32-year- old married woman who is a student of College of Health Technology Zawan in Jos South LGA. She perfected her plans to steal the child by leveraging on her knowledge of Plateau State Specialist Hospital where she once did her attachment.

“She also faked her kidnapping story thinking it would give her strong alibi. She took the child to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos with the advice of her mother. The case will be charged to court after investigation.”

Speaking, a very remorseful Leritshimwa said as he wept: “Honestly I regret my action, I wish I am dead. I have been married for seven years with no child, and have sought to adopt a child, but to no avail. Honestly, my husband was not aware of the incident, I was just desperate to have a child I call my own”.