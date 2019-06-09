“I was not done making him proud” – Adekunle Gold Pens Tribute To Late Father

Nigerian music singer, Adekunle Gold, has broken his silence following the death of his father, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko who died the 27th of May, 2019 after an unnamed illness and was buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday May 30. Since the demise of his father, Adekunle Gold hasn’t made any public statement or even shared a post on any of his social media accounts. In this emotional tribute, he wrote on how he was not done making his dad proud before he passed on. Also Read: ‘These are what hurts the most about being a rape victim in Nigeria’ – Tope Delano Read his full speech below:

“I feel a great sense of loss to officially announce that after we fought so hard, my father passed on the 27th of May, 2019.

My father was a GREAT man. He has always been the man I’ve looked up to. Growing up, I watched him work so hard for so little. He was very honest and has never been interested in shortcuts.

Hard work and integrity meant everything to him. My father. I will always remember, what he said in this statement: “I’ve been in service far too long to let quick money ruin my reputation”. This was my Father.

He is forever to be remembered as a teacher. My teacher.

We all know that teachers weren’t big earners but my dad would ensure we always had everything we ever needed.

My Dad was so loving towards me. My father often wanted me to toughen up, it’s funny because he was the opposite tender and sentimental about me and my sisters.

Sadly, I was not done making him proud, there are dreams I had with him in the picture, I don’t know guys, I really wasn’t done.

I find little solace in something I read today. “God knows how to write straight on crooked lines” This area is very crooked for me, these are depths of grief that I have never dived. But God…God will figure it out.

I thank you all for your prayers, your support, your kind words. None of them have gone unnoticed. I pray the love you’ve shown me will be accorded you in your time of need.

To my Dad, the greatest man I will ever know in this life and the next, sun re o!

Adieu papa. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”