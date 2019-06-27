“I Was Raped At A Party Because I Look Like Usher” – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has made another shocking revelation has he disclosed that he was raped a few years ago at a party because of his looks.

Some days back, the controversial actor said he was raped by his teacher in secondary school because he looked like American actor, Will Smith.

However, this time around, Uche Maduagwu wants the world to know he was raped at a night party because he looks like American singer, Usher.

He wrote:

“I have a PHOBIA for night party, i was RAPED at a party because i look like @usher 😭😭This happened 5 years ago in #Lekki, i have never shared this trauma filled #story with anyone before, and the only reason i am even talking about it now is because a lot of #FRIENDS are always asking why i am so selective when invited to parties in #Naija like other celebrities, 🤷‍♂️firstly, i get PAID to #party in #Lagos, #Abuja or any where in #Nigeria, ✈️secondly, i dont just accept ” appearance fee ” 💰to attend any party, i need to be sure of my safety, because what happened to me at a party in Lekki 5 years ago is still traumatic to say the least, 😭my manager contacted me about a party, ok, i said he should negotiate the ” appearance fee ” which he did, but on that very night, 🏠while partying 🔥and i think i had too much #drink that night, 🥃so i tried going to the toilet, 🚽i never knew two ladies were #following me, 🏃‍♀️i was tipsy, the next thing i heard, one of the #girls, who said she is based in #Canada or #UK, 🤷‍♂️was telling me i looked so much like @usher that she needs to TASTE me, 😍before i know what was happening, these two ladies raped me illegally without showing MERCY, please is this proper?😭”