“I Was Raped At Age 14” – Comedian, Calabar Chic Narrates Experience As She Celebrates Birthday

Popular comedian, Calabar Chic as she turned 28 disclosed how she was mercilessly raped at the age of 14 and how she has survived other haunting experience.

Calabar Chic further disclosed how she lost her best friend to domestic violence and how all these experiences have led to her having post-trauma stress disorder (PTSD).

So sometime Last month I opened up about my struggle with depression and managing it for years!

Struggling with ptsd from some of the worst experiences of my life!

From getting raped in the most humiliating way at Age 14

To attempting suicide a few times

To

Losing my best friend to Domestic violence

To

Surviving A house Fire in 2017

&

A Kidnap in 2018 wheeeew! .

Living through all of the trauma, the nightmares,the panic attacks has been a struggle!

You crave for peace but even sleep doesn’t afford that. It wrecks your dreams and turns your days into a living nightmare. It messes your head up, destroys your personality, your relationship with your family and friends, your work, your social life, it affects them all.

I decided to share some part of my story just to motivate some people here because I want people to know that they’re not alone

Truth is some of The people who appear strongest.. some of the people u look up to who you envy are fighting the toughest battles too

I can come out wearing the brightest smile but deep down be really sad.

But in all…. I’ve come to understand that living is an act of bravery

So , Today….I Celebrate me for never giving up! For holding me up regardless.

Now I know better….I love my life and how it is turning out.

I am grateful for it.

If I could shine a spotlight on it for everyone who’s ever wanted to die, I would, because it’s beautiful and amazing and I would do anything in the world to protect it. And I want anyone who might be suicidal to know how much better life can be.

Yes Emotional pain is real, and no matter how much it feels like it can’t end, it can. It can get better. It does get better. Life gets better. And you get better with it.

ThankGod we don’t look like what we’ve been through!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY STRONG WOMAN