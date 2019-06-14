‘I Was Raped By My Teacher At 12yrs Because I Look Like Willsmith’ – Uche Maduagwu

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu is here again with one of his revelations and discoveries, this time around however, he talked about a sad experience of his past.

The actor revealed that he was raped by his teacher at the very tender of age of 12 because he looks like a Hollywood actor, Will Smith.

Uche Maduagwu revealed that ladies admire him a lot and they always compare him to the Hollywood star and he is always saddened whenever he remembers this horrible episode of his.

Also Read: Ubi Franklin Begins Giveaway of N1m To 50 People From N3m Gift

He wrote:

Uche Maduagwu

Tags from the story
Uche Maduagwu, Will smith

You may also like

‘Na them dey rush us’: There were over 100 groups rushing to purchase pmb’s nomination form

Runtown meets Speed Darlington in New York

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger Returns To Training With United’s First Team

Senate President, Bukola Saraki fails to meet President Buhari in London

Davido Reveals Why He Doesn’t Charge For Collabos

Jungle Justice: Suspected thief burnt to death after being caught today, in Lagos

Drake Reveals ‘Scorpion’ Release Date, Cover Art

Pundits blast Arsene Wenger after Bayern Munich trashing

Kenny G, Aremu, Waje rock Lagos @ Sax Appeal

Kenny G, Aremu, Waje rock Lagos @ Sax Appeal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *