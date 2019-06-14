‘I Was Raped By My Teacher At 12yrs Because I Look Like Willsmith’ – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu is here again with one of his revelations and discoveries, this time around however, he talked about a sad experience of his past.

The actor revealed that he was raped by his teacher at the very tender of age of 12 because he looks like a Hollywood actor, Will Smith.

Uche Maduagwu revealed that ladies admire him a lot and they always compare him to the Hollywood star and he is always saddened whenever he remembers this horrible episode of his.

He wrote: