‘I Was Sexually Abused By My Mother’s Boyfriend For 3-Years’ – Actress, Helena Nelson

Nollywood actress, Helena Nelson, has revealed that she was sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend for 3 years.

Helena revealed that she narrowly escaped sexual abuse from her older cousin when she was young and she urged women who have had such experience to come out and talk.

The actress further revealed that there were some older family members and friends of family members that would touch her newly formed breasts at 15.

Helena Nelson further revealed that most of the men that sexually abused her were already married with kids.

