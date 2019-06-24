‘I will choose love over $100 Million Dollars’ – Linda Osifo

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo has taken to social media to share her thoughts on love and money.

According to the former beauty queen, she would gladly pick love over money any day.

Sharing a photo on her IG page, she wrote; “My friends can testify that I’ll choose love over $100 Million Dollars anytime because love is important! Aligning Your Goals In reaction to her post, actress Belinda Effah expressed shock over Linda’s comment.

“Let me check that it’s the same LAO I know or has my friend changed and I didn’t get the memo? Please stop that expensive joke, collect the money and give me. Who loves help? We will use the money to fall in love,” she said.
