“I Will Expose My Abuser, He Is Even In Abuja.”- BBNaija Ifu Ennada

by Amaka

Recall, Ex-BBNaija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada, had revealed that she was sexually exploited and was infected with a sexually transmitted infection by a popular entertainer in 2018 during her stay on the reality show.

IFU ENNADA

ALSO READ: Nigerian Yahoo Boy Reveals His White Fiancée Is Set To Pay His Groom Price

Apparently, a Truth or Dare game was being played at that time and she disclosed that she had not really had sex. In her words;

“The truth is in 2016, I was raped by someone in the entertainment industry, before then I was a Virgin. This person also infected me with an STI.”

She also disclosed that she had already detailed her ordeal in a short story film titled, ‘Tears of A Broken Virgin’.

In a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, she explained that she quit talking about the rape because she did not want to be seen as just a victim because there is more to it. She stated that she will expose the man at the right time and that he stays in Abuja.

She said;

“I stopped talking about it because I didn’t want people to see me as just a victim. There is so much to it. I am above that but at the right time, I will expose my abuser. He is even in Abuja.”

ALSO READ: Man Spotted On A Bike Donning An Ankara Version Of The Super Eagles Jersey

Speaking on using her platform to enable other women overcome the trauma of rape, she said that she does private consultation with a lot of these women. She further revealed that she speaks to young women at events to enable them succeed in dealing with the trauma.

According to her,

“I do private consultation with a lot of these women and encourage them the way I can. Also, I speak to young women at events for free to help them become better.

I hope to do more especially now that I have new, proper management. I hope help more women.”
Tags from the story
BBNaija Ifu Ennada, Ifu Ennada

You may also like

Yakubu Dogara mourns with Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Have Split!

OAU suspends four students for disrupting academic activities

#BBNaija: “Why a relationship with Alex will not work” – Tobi

215 Cases Of Zika Virus Reported In Singapore

Buhari congratulates Nollywood filmmaker Tunde Kelani on his 70th birthday

5 photos that prove Odunlade Adekola is unserious

12 Police Officers Arrested For Misconduct

Kenyan Man Chops Off His Wife’s Hands For Being “Barren”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *