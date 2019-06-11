”I Will Knack For Money, Those I Did For Love Brought Me Serious Pains” – Nigerian Lady Declares

by Eyitemi



A Twitter user @ogechitweets has shared that she would rather have sex for money because all the ones she had out of love caused her serious pains.

According to the lady who made her view known on the micro-blogging site, she added that her former boyfriend of two years whom she was faithful with ended up sleeping with one of her friends.





I will sha knack for money. Those I did for love brought me pain. Serious pains.

I have my reason why I said what I said. I was faithful to a man for over two years, only to find out he was sleeping with my friend. Continue following men for love, they will finish you and nothing will happen.



