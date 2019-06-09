” I Will Not Cheat Again, Please Forgive Me Lord” – Man Cries Out

by Eyitemi

'' I Will Not Cheat Again, Please Forgive Me Lord'' - Man Cries Out

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a man who cheated on his wife with a Unilag undergraduate.

According to the story he shared via his Instagram page, the man’s wife was 6 months pregnant when the husband cheated on her.

The man further shared that he used to give the mistress’ head before having sex with her until he started noticing some black pores in his tongue and also he said his gum is also getting whitish.

The man who has vowed never to engage in the illicit affair again is asking for opinions on what might be wrong with him.

What he shared below:
Tags from the story
love, Relationship

You may also like

Saudi Arabia Chops Off Nigerian’s Right Hand For Theft

CAN’s Suya Poisoning Allegations: Are We in War times?

Must Read: What Artificial Seasonings In Food Does to Your Body

Read This – Is Your Marriage Suffering Because You Won’t Let Go?

Meet The 26-year-old Beautiful IG Model & Mother Of 5 (photos)

Precocious Puberty; Symptoms, Causes, Treatments And Prevention

Airtel Africa wins in Global Mobile Awards

7 WAYS TO TELL IF YOUR MAN ISN’T A PLAYER

Interesting – 45 Ways To Fall In Love Every Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *