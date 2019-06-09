'' I Will Not Cheat Again, Please Forgive Me Lord'' - Man Cries Out

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a man who cheated on his wife with a Unilag undergraduate.

According to the story he shared via his Instagram page, the man’s wife was 6 months pregnant when the husband cheated on her.

The man further shared that he used to give the mistress’ head before having sex with her until he started noticing some black pores in his tongue and also he said his gum is also getting whitish.

The man who has vowed never to engage in the illicit affair again is asking for opinions on what might be wrong with him.

What he shared below: