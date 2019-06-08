” I Will Petition The IG of Police To Arrest Any Celebrity That Insults Regina Daniels Marriage On Social Media” – Actor Declares

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has declared that he will petition the Inspector General of Police to arrest any celebrity that insults Regina Daniels marriage.
He made this known in an Instagram post today, 8th June.
What he said:
I will petition the IG of Police to arrest any celebrity who INSULT @regina.daniels alleged MARRIAGE on social media again…👗👗Enough is enough, if you think this is a #JOKE, try me, andIi will tell you that my contacts in Aso Rockies longer than your IQ… all this nonsense has got to stop in #Naija. The hypocrisy in #Nigeria is too much, are you people PERFECT? Some of you are no longer in your HUSBANDS house due to SPIRITUAL problem, 🔥some are still begging Jesus for extra brand new BOOBS at OLD age,🤣while others are busy changing #BOYFRIENDS like Christmas #dress,👗because nobody can tolerate their #DRAMA, yet, Youdeceivee the whole Nigeria that you are in support of @regina.daniels but you go behind to MOCK and insult her on #MOVIE locations, 🚚in fact, her STORY has now become a topic to entertain #FRIENDS with and LAUGH over, 🤣yet, you PRETEND you #LOVE her… is that FAIR? 😭What pains me the most is that most of the celebrities who ridicule this #girl behind are fellow WOMEN, when exactly are women ever going to start supporting each other in Nigeria?😭