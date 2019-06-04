I will probe Okorocha – Ihedioha

The new governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has promised to probe his predecessor Rochas Okorocha, over every financial dealing the state engaged in the last eight years.

This was made known by Ihedioha while speaking with new lawmakers in the state, after making revelations that the immediate past governor handed over nothing to him.

His words: “I will have to involve the services of security agencies in making sure that those who served the state must account for it (money spent).

“I will criminalise those who loot our treasury. Nothing was handed over to me. We must make them accountable.”

For the new lawmakers, he advised them to serve the state, adding that Imo state is at a “critical point”.

He said: “I say this, because you will be assuming your position as members of this legislative assembly at a very critical time when the state is at the crossroads of seeking recovery from an era of arbitrariness to the new direction that we are set to go, of order, due process and respect for the rule of law.”