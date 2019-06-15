“I Will Say It Again And Again; Cyber-Crime Is Wrong” – Falz

by Olabanji

Nigerian rapper, Falz has reiterated his stand on cyber-crime, he has continued to condemn the social vices in his songs, noting that cyber-crime has given Nigerians a horrible image in the international community.

“I’ve always said it from the beginning and maybe I was the first person to get a backlash on this. I’ve never been a fan of celebrating cyber-crime. When I said it in an interview, it got me a lot of backlashes. I will say it again and again; cyber-crime is wrong, cybercrime is giving us a horrible name especially outside Nigeria” he said.

Falz added that, ‘It’s destroying our youths and a lot of people are feeling it’s the only option. I understand the sentiment of people being not privileged and feeling like they don’t have the opportunity and they feel this is the fastest way to get money. But people are out there actually putting in efforts, toiling, struggling to make it by doing legitimate stuff and not just taking from someone else.

Tags from the story
cybercrime, Falz

