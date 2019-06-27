I will spend the next four year ensuring that no Nigerian child is kept out of school – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he would spend the next four year ensuring that no Nigerian child is kept out of school.

President Buhari said he would work with both states and local governments to see that this happens in the country.

The President further revealed that he would also ensure that the infrastructure, teachers, curricula and teaching materials necessary for basic education are well provided by the government.

His words: We will spend the next four years working with the State and Local Governments to ensure that no Nigerian child is kept out of school; and that Governments provide the infrastructure, teachers, curricula and teaching materials necessary for basic education.