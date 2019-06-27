I will spend the next four year ensuring that no Nigerian child is kept out of school – Buhari

by Valerie Oke

 

I will spend the next four year ensuring that no Nigerian child is kept out of school - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said he would spend the next four year ensuring that no Nigerian child is kept out of school.

President Buhari said he would work with both states and local governments to see that this happens in the country.

The President further revealed that he would also ensure that the infrastructure, teachers, curricula and teaching materials necessary for basic education are well provided by the government.

His words: We will spend the next four years working with the State and Local Governments to ensure that no Nigerian child is kept out of school; and that Governments provide the infrastructure, teachers, curricula and teaching materials necessary for basic education.

Tags from the story
buhari, nigeria, Out-of-school children

You may also like

Rivers APC Deputy Chairman Accuses PDP Of Plot To Assassinate Him

Ilaje Land: Meet The Oil Producing Community in Nigeria That Hasn’t Had Electricity Supply For 10years

Dead cows allegedly smuggled into Rivers state (Photos)

PDP Crisis: We’ll Not Embarrass Tukur – Lamido

Nigeria Might Plung Into Crisis If Jonathan Loses Re-election – Fayose

Taraba State: Gun men kill 2 year-old boy

Nine soldiers killed in another ambush

Task Of Transforming Nigeria A Mirage Without Right Attitude, Says Buhari

Woman kidnaps self to help her husband raise funds

N6.8 Kano Zoo Money: We will not hesitate to arrest a gorilla or anyone involved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *