‘I would have asked Soyinka to leave my seat as well’ – Daddy Freeze

Tonye had taken to social media to share the story of a young man who asked professor Wole Soyinka to get up from his seat which was by the window in a plane despite being begged by other passengers

According to Freeze, he would have done the same thing saying the young man was right



Dear Tonye Cole,

I probably would have politely done the same thing the young man did.

Growing up, I was taught never to challenge my elders.

In retrospect, I find it difficult to point to what this has earned us as a people? Are we more morally upright, less corrupt, safer, richer and better than nations where children are encouraged to stand up to elders? NO!

Nigeria, with all our respect, has become the poverty capital of the world boasting of more people in extreme poverty than China and India combined, YES, COMBINED! (According to worldpoverty.io)

Some of our elders have sold our birthright, lied to us about salvation and taken foolish decisions that have impoverished us.

What drew me to Prof. Soyinka in the first place was the fact that he never failed to challenge our leaders in power and religion, no matter their age.

The young man on the flight DEMANDED his right; if you can’t demand your right on a flight, how can you demand it from the government or church?

The government needs to provide amenities for the people, while the Church should be accountable to the last kobo, we MUST demand this!

Christ was less than 33 years old when he challenged the Pharisees, the authorities in religion of that time, who were in their 70s and 80s. ~FRZ

“I met one of the greatest Nigerians walking the earth today and as with other times, he was genteel, witty, forthright and humble. My smile gives me away as he permitted the picture whereas he would have preferred to get back to his newspapers. Then we boarded the flight and after assisting him with his bags, he took the window seat and promptly started reading again.

A few minutes later this young man, baseball cap, t-shirt to show his muscled chest and tattooed biceps boards the plane and tells Prof he is on his seat (which he was). Those of us including the cabin crew tried to reason with Bobo Fine to let the old man be but the chap refused. He insisted Prof should vacate his window seat, which the old man quietly did for his original aisle seat next to him. ~Tonye Cole