If Amosun isn’t brought to account, then our rule of law is a mockery – Nigerians react

The immediate past governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun has come under severe criticisms after reports emerged that handed over some cache of arms and ammunition to the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, towards the end of his administration.

Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to criticize the ex-governor, for what they have described as a crime and President Muhammadu Buhari and the DSS for not moving to arrest the lawmaker yet.

They argued that the ‘offence’ committed by the former governor shouldn’t be swept under the carpet as the appropriate authorities must prove to find out exactly how that happened under their watch.

What some Nigerians had to say

Amosun of the APC relinquished 1000 Ak47 & 4million bullets and still wine & dine with the president who claims to be Mr integrity We don't have enough ammunition to battle insurgency and a single person boast of such weaponry Is the DSS sleeping?

Buhari + APC + DSS =Corruption pic.twitter.com/3AMKoEgaYf — Kola Seyi (@IamSeyiBright) June 26, 2019

What is good for Sambo Dasuki on possession of arms is not good for Ibikunle Amosun The rules has to be varied in this case because one of their favourite politicians is involved In this Animal farm any thing you see you take it that way — Nafiu T (@nafeezi) June 25, 2019

If Amosun is not brought to account, then our rule of law will always be a mockery. But LIKE this tweet, NOTHING will be done under this administration. You read it here first. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 25, 2019

Nobody is worried that Nigeria's secret police(DSS) wasn't aware of Amosun's secret armoury Nobody is worried that all the individuals that were said to have been arrested by the customs in connection with illegal importation of arms are yet to be prosecuted We just move on — Nafiu T (@nafeezi) June 25, 2019

Stop wasting ur time calling for AMOSUN's head. He wont be arrested, this isnt about party. Amosun:

—paid for Buhari's first house &

—2 LandCruisers in Lagos

—Linked Buhari to Tinubu prior to 2015 Amosun has been a staunch buharist frm days of ANPP Buhari does nt touch his own — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) June 25, 2019

If Amosun truly had 1,000 AK-47s stockpiled, then the Nigerian security apparatus has failed beyond belief. 1,000 AK-47s is enough to arm 2 medium sized battalions or 1 average sized brigade.@MBuhari you need to an audit of how this happened under your watch. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) June 25, 2019