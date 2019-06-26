If Amosun isn’t brought to account, then our rule of law is a mockery – Nigerians react

The immediate past governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun has come under severe criticisms after reports emerged that handed over some cache of arms and ammunition to the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, towards the end of his administration.
What some Nigerians had to say
Amosun of the APC relinquished 1000 Ak47 & 4million bullets and still wine & dine with the president who claims to be Mr integrity
We don't have enough ammunition to battle insurgency and a single person boast of such weaponry
Is the DSS sleeping?
Buhari + APC + DSS =Corruption pic.twitter.com/3AMKoEgaYf
— Kola Seyi (@IamSeyiBright) June 26, 2019
What is good for Sambo Dasuki on possession of arms is not good for Ibikunle Amosun
The rules has to be varied in this case because one of their favourite politicians is involved
In this Animal farm any thing you see you take it that way
— Nafiu T (@nafeezi) June 25, 2019
If Amosun is not brought to account, then our rule of law will always be a mockery. But LIKE this tweet, NOTHING will be done under this administration. You read it here first.
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 25, 2019
Nobody is worried that Nigeria's secret police(DSS) wasn't aware of Amosun's secret armoury
Nobody is worried that all the individuals that were said to have been arrested by the customs in connection with illegal importation of arms are yet to be prosecuted
We just move on
— Nafiu T (@nafeezi) June 25, 2019
Stop wasting ur time calling for AMOSUN's head. He wont be arrested, this isnt about party.
Amosun:
—paid for Buhari's first house &
—2 LandCruisers in Lagos
—Linked Buhari to Tinubu prior to 2015
Amosun has been a staunch buharist frm days of ANPP
Buhari does nt touch his own
— Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) June 25, 2019
If Amosun truly had 1,000 AK-47s stockpiled, then the Nigerian security apparatus has failed beyond belief. 1,000 AK-47s is enough to arm 2 medium sized battalions or 1 average sized brigade.@MBuhari you need to an audit of how this happened under your watch.
— Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) June 25, 2019