If Amosun isn’t brought to account, then our rule of law is a mockery – Nigerians react

by Verity

The immediate past governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun has come under severe criticisms after reports emerged that handed over some cache of arms and ammunition to the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, towards the end of his administration.

Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to criticize the ex-governor, for what they have described as a crime and President Muhammadu Buhari and the DSS for not moving to arrest the lawmaker yet.
They argued that the ‘offence’ committed by the former governor shouldn’t be swept under the carpet as the appropriate authorities must prove to find out exactly how that happened under their watch.

What some Nigerians had to say

