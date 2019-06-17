‘If Copying Someone Makes You Rich Do It’ – Laura Ikeji

by Olayemi Oladotun

Media personality and fashionista, Laura Ikeji has dished out an important life lesson to her followers on the greatest reason for failure.

The fashionista expressed that a lot of people suffer from the inferiority complex tendency, always worried about what others will say about their actions.

Laura Ikeji opined that a lot of people kill their talents from fear of being tagged copycats. She further urged people to be themselves and worry less about tags.

The fashionista added that not doing what one desires is the foundation of many failures.

