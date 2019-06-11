”I am happy the senators told Ekweremadu that the DSP seat isn’t his birthright” – Nigerians React After Omo-Agege Floored Him To Become DSP

Following the emergence of Ovie Omo-Agege as the new deputy senate president, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to take a swipe at Ike Ikweremadu, who joined the race in the last minute.

Nigerians in their reactions have queried why he contested knowing that he stood a slim chance.

Reactions:

So long Mr Ekweremadu — Nyong Ekwere (@NyongEkwere2) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

They thought this is SE or Enugu where someone can colonize a seat and the rest of them will just be spectators. I am happy the senators told Ekweremadu that the DSP seat isn’t his birthright.

One done and dusted let’s move to the House of Rep. — owhonda henry (@owhonda_henry) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#NASSElection #9thAssembly sorry Ekweremadu, go and carry the small minority seat and clean it very well.. You cannot talk again until you are asked to speak by Lawan and Omo agege whom you suspended. pic.twitter.com/hyFwNmkF8j — Dr. Guendouzi (Yaro mai Lokachi ) (@fimiletoks) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If Ekweremadu had an inch of decency in him, he would’ve turned down his nomination. He finally disgraced himself. — Ayodeji Gasby 🐼 (@Gasbytweet) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js