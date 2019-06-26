‘If I sound you, you will lay down permanently’ – Between Simi and her follower

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Simi does not play with her man.

The Joromi crooner who tied the knot with her longtime boo Adekunle Gold early this year, took to her IG page to interact with her fans asking that they mention one person they would love to lay down with.

A follower mentioned her husband Adekunle and Simi replied savagely.

Simi: ‘Tag the person you want to lay down like an edge controller…(do it nothing will happen, I’m here)

The follower simply wrote: “adekunlegold”

Simi wasted no time saying;

‘If I sound you, you will lay down permanently’

Read their exchange below;

Tags from the story
simi

