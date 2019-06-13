 IF THE DEVELOPMENT YOU SAID YOU WERE FIGHTING FOR DO NOT MATERIALIZE,  SOMEONE ELSE MIGHT STEAL THE MACE – COMEDIAN, I GO DYE, WRITES DSP, OMO-AGEGE

Comedian, I Go Die, has shared a letter he wrote to the newly-elected deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, telling him to not to forget the development he said would bring to the people as a result of his new office.
According to a copy of the letter, he shared via his Instagram page today, 13th June,, he advised the legislator to do the needful before someone else steals the mace from him.
See what he wrote below:
SENATOR OMO AGEGE DONT FORGET THAT IN THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, IF THE DEVELOPMENT YOU SAID YOU WERE FIGHTING FOR DIDN’T MATERIALIZED, REMEMBER SOMEONE ELSE MIGHT STEAL THE MACE. THERE CANNOT BE A BETTER MOMENT TO WORK OUT A FRAME WORK THAT WILL BRING SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT THROUGH THE SEAPORTS RE OPENING TO CURB YOUTHS RESTIVENESS AND UNEMPLOYMENT ACROSS NIGERIA It’s another step further into our democratic process with the inauguration of 9th Assembly.The emergence of the major house leaders have set the ball rolling. Obviously one interesting outcome is the election of one of Deltan State’s representive in the person of senator Omo Agege as the Deputy Senate president. I feel this will grant the honourable deputy an opportunity to reflect on my prior acknowledgment of the proceedings, when I wrote to you stated that If in his favor God grants you the honour of becoming the next senate president he should work in the path of nobility and accord a friendly disposition to the governor of Delta State. The level of development which is desired in Delta State,honestly requires the collective responsibility and support of every one. We cannot achieve the goal of development without a cooperation of oneness and above partisan affiliations. Today you have being elected as the Deputy Senate president, I want you to understand that the unforseen revelations of yesterday have manifested timely. This opportunity granted you like as I stated before you should use this opportunity to advance the reopening of the seaports across Nigeria ,which has been neglected and have suffered several set backs in the past we cannot have minister of transport and a deputy sanate president and our seaport is not working . There cannot be a better moment to work out a frame work that will bring sustainable development through the seaports to curb youths restiveness and unemployment across Nigeria. Amb Francis Agoda.