If They Want A Re-match Then They Would Pay Me $50million – Andy Ruiz To Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz has said that he would have to be paid a whopping sum of $50million if Anthony Joshua wants the rematch to take place in the United Kingdom.

Speaking while on Fight Hub, he said if the fight takes place in America or Mexico then it would only go down to negotiation.

What he said:

“Right now my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch,” he told Fight Hub.

“I’d love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate.

“If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me $50million. If they want to come over here… It’s just negotiations you know.”

Video below:

