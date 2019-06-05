If They Want A Re-match Then They Would Pay Me $50million – Andy Ruiz To Anthony Joshua

by Valerie Oke

If They Want A Re-match Then They Would Pay Me $50million - Andy Ruiz To Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz has said that he would have to be paid a whopping sum of $50million if Anthony Joshua wants the rematch to take place in the United Kingdom.

Speaking while on Fight Hub, he said if the fight takes place in America or Mexico then it would only go down to negotiation.

What he said:

“Right now my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch,” he told Fight Hub.
“I’d love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate.
“If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me $50million. If they want to come over here… It’s just negotiations you know.”

Video below:
Tags from the story
andy ruiz, Anthony Joshua, re-match

You may also like

Arsenal ‘Interested In Perin’

Barcelona Fined $6.2 Million Over Neymar Transfer

NFF Boss Commissioned to Cordinate Afcon

Table Tennis: Funke Oshonaike Battles Into Main Draw of ITTF World Championship

Why Eagles will not play Nations/World Cup Qualifiers in Abuja Stadium

Why Eagles will not play Nations/World Cup Qualifiers in Abuja Stadium

Nigeria crash out of Nations Cup

Melbourne Victory 0, Liverpool 2: Gerrard Leads The Reds to Victory in Melbourne.

Eagles Debutants Troost-Ekong, Madu & Esiti to Start against Chad

From Olympics Gold To Grand Slam Glory: Andy Murray Breaks 76 Years Old Jinx To Claim US Open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *