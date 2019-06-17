‘If you are a busy woman or a career one, if your man is cheating allow him’ – Relationship expert advises

by Temitope Alabi

A Ghanaian relationship expert has sparked a debate online following a piece of advice she gave married women.

According to the woman, a career woman or a busy one, whose husband is cheating should allow such man to cheat in peace.

In the video shared online, the woman said;

”If you are a busy woman or a career woman, if he is cheating let him cheat. When he finishes, he will come because you are too busy taking care of him. Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice. Women we need to learn this. Men have got ego. You can’t change it, that is the way they are. Women need to submit. No matter what you do, the man is the head, give him that respect”

Her advice has since gotten many talking on social media.

Thoughts anyone?
Tags from the story
cheat

You may also like

Giroud Sets Europa League Record

Giroud Sets Europa League Record

Revealed: US explain how Diezani spent $144m on furniture

Ex Premier League coach gets a 20-year jail sentence for sexually abusing teenage boys for over 30 years

Osun Crisis: IGP Deploys Police Special Intervention Force To Ile-Ife

Advice Column: My baby daddy beats me and rapes me daily

‘With Atiku’s Emergence, The Story Of Food Insecurity Will Become A Past Tense.’ – Atiku Loyalists Say As They React On Social Media

Man Beaten To Death For Peeping At Lady In Lagos Hotel

Fire outbreak: Tanker crash into Commercial bus on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

“Don’t Disrespect My Brand” – Ruth Kadiri Warns Nollywood Producers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *