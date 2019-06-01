“If you can not report that pastor who allegedly ABUSED his female members to POLICE, cover your UGLY mouth.” – Actor Slams Timi Dakolo

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has come out to slam singer, Timi Dakolo, for calling out an anonymous pastor over sexual immorality.

Uche who spoke in an Instagram post asked the singer to keep quiet if he can not report the said pastor to the police.

What he wrote:

@timidakolo If you can not report that pastor who allegedly ABUSE his female members to POLICE, cover your UGLY mouth…🤣🤣SEXUAL abuse is a criminal case and not a TOPIC for debate on social media… @timidakolo Did you catch the alleged pastor in the ACT?🍌So who made you a JUDGE over that PASTOR?😭Even Matthew 7:1 says ” Judge not, that you be not judged”.✏️@timidakolo Those women or members who allegedly say a pastor sexually “ABUSED” them, why can’t they come forward with EVIDENCE to the Nigerian Police for speedy prosecution of the offender?📞@timidakolo Let us stop this spiritual RASCALITY in the church if Gospel music is no longer paying the bills, 💰abeg, you are free to go into commercial music, 🤣only a spiritual FOOL reacts to RUMOR without concrete evidence, ☹️@timidakolowake up from your spiritual MYOPIA.