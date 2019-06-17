” If You Can’t Wish You Estranged Husband A Happy Fathers Day, Then How Would You Honor Jesus With Merry Christman???” – Nollywood Actor Queries Tonto Dikeh

by Valerie Oke

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has queried why actress, Tonto Dikeh, failed to wish her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, a happy fathers day.

According to Uche who spoke via his Instagram page, he queried how Tonto Dikeh would honor Jesus that she has never seen when she cannot celebrate her estranged husband.

What he posted:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@tontolet Stop making Jesus SAD, if you can’t wish your EX, a Happy Fathers Day, how do you want to HONOR Jesus with a Merry Christmas message? 🤣🤣#Charity they say, begins at home, 🏠if you cant honor the man God used to make you a happy #mother🍼 ordinary #Happy Fathers Day wish, 🎂is it #Jesus that you have never seen that you will now honor with a merry #christmas message? 🤣My dear, God is not the author of CONFUSION. 🔥Even Romans 13:7 clearly says ” Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor.” ✏️@tontolet is it not a rare honor for God to making @olakunlechurchill the biological father of your SON? 👑If so, then is wishing him ordinary Happy #FathersDay not a way of keeping Gods commandment by honoring him? 💒Why make Jesus sad?😭 #repost #Monday #photography #instapic #love #actress #Nollywood #KingTonto #beautiful #YorubaMovie #fashion #style #Naija #instapic #FollowMe #instagood #share #blogger #post #BBnaija2019 #Like4Likes #SouthAfrica #me

A post shared by Nollywood Actor (@uchemaduagwu) on

Tags from the story
Olakunle Churchill, tonto dikeh, Uche Maduagwu

