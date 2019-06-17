” If You Can’t Wish You Estranged Husband A Happy Fathers Day, Then How Would You Honor Jesus With Merry Christman???” – Nollywood Actor Queries Tonto Dikeh

View this post on Instagram

@tontolet Stop making Jesus SAD, if you can't wish your EX, a Happy Fathers Day, how do you want to HONOR Jesus with a Merry Christmas message? 🤣🤣#Charity they say, begins at home, 🏠if you cant honor the man God used to make you a happy #mother🍼 ordinary #Happy Fathers Day wish, 🎂is it #Jesus that you have never seen that you will now honor with a merry #christmas message? 🤣My dear, God is not the author of CONFUSION. 🔥Even Romans 13:7 clearly says " Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor." ✏️@tontolet is it not a rare honor for God to making @olakunlechurchill the biological father of your SON? 👑If so, then is wishing him ordinary Happy #FathersDay not a way of keeping Gods commandment by honoring him? 💒Why make Jesus sad?😭