If you kneel to greet Buhari how can you then stand to “check” the executive – Omokri on Omo-Agege kneeling to greet Buhari

Newly elected Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has come under severe fire after he knelt to greet President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after his emergence.

The new DSP had visited Buhari alongside the new Senate president, Ahmed Lawan — When the new DSP shocking knelt to greet the president.

Reacting, the self-acclaimed ruffled of the feathers of the president, Reno Omokri described the act “very sad.”

According to Omokri, how can the DSP kneel to greet president Buhari and expect that the 9th Senate will be able to stand up and perform its second fundamental role which is to check the executive.

He tweeted on Wednesday thus:

When we have a Deputy Senate President KNEELING DOWN to greet @MBuhari, how can we expect the 9th National Assembly to STAND UP to him? The Legislature was created to CHECK the Executive, not to BOW to them. Kneel to God and parents only. Very sad!