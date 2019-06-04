”If You Think Nigeria Is Filled With Scammers Then Try US And See” – Stella Damascus

by Eyitemi

Popular Nigerian actress, Stella Damascus, has shared people who think Nigeria is filled with scammers are completely wrong until they try visiting or living in the US.

Stella Damascus who made this known via her Twitter handle further shared she gets more than 8 scam calls daily in the US where she is currently residing.

She concluded by advising people to be careful about who they give out information to.

Her words:

People think Nigeria is filled with scammers right? They have not experienced America. I get more than 8 scam calls daily in this country and their methods are high tech. Pls, be careful with who you give info to.

