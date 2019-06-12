Ifu Enada Reject Marriage, Questioned Why “husband House” Is A Priority To Women

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has revealed that marriage is not on her agenda at the moment.

Puzzled former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Enada rejects marriage, as she questions why “husband house” is a priority to the average Nigerian woman.

The actress revealed that she was concerned about making money and traveling around the world right now.

She also added that she does not have plan of being in a relationship anytime soon as she is not financially and emotionally stable at the moment.

Also Read: What Fani-Kayode and Omokri have to say about the absence of former Nigerian heads at the Democracy Day event

See her conversation below:

Ifu Ennada
Tags from the story
Ifu Ennada

You may also like

‘This Was An Act Of Terror’ – Obama Addresses Orlando Shooting

Chika Ike Shares Touching Success Story

Mercy Aigbe’s Husband Lanre Gentry Reacts To The Revelation Made By Wife’s Friend (See New Post)

Fun Moments with Toolz, Vector, Toke Makinwa, KCee, Sasha P At Ndani TV’s “The Juice” Season 2 Launch

Here’s why Buhari will be visiting Lagos today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today :28th July

VIDEO: Because I’m A Rapper Doesn’t Mean I Should Be Doing Like A Gangster – Falz

YCee Delays Release Of Debut Album ‘The First Wave’

Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts loved up in new photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *