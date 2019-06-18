Ikorodu Bois Recreate Funke Akindele’s Twerking Video

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele recently shared a video of herself twerking with Paschaline Alex aka Cordi to Mayorkun’s latest hit, True on the set of Jenifas Diary. The hilarious video got celebrities and fans laughing.

Ikorodu Bois Recreate Funke Akindele's Twerking Video

Popular internet sensation, the Ikorodu Bois who are fond of mimicking trending celebrity Instagram videos decided to recreate it in their latest skit. The video, which has earned a lot of views, was shared on their Instagram page.

The video was captioned:

“give dem!!”

Watch video below:

 
Tags from the story
funke akindele, Ikorodu Bois, Paschaline Alex

You may also like

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage share passionate kiss in a club in Ghana (Video)

Why I am always hard on myself –Banky W

See A Photo Of A Nigerian Woman Making Her White Husband Pound Yam

Samklef denies he was deported

DJ Khaled’s son, Ashad is only 1 and has made it into the fashion world.

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th June

Ban lifted off Cinemas in Saudi Arabia after 35 years

See Reactions Of Nollywood Practitioners To Moji Olaiya’s Death

Meet The Governorship Aspirant Melting The Hearts Of Online Users (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *