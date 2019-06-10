“I’m A Feminist” – Because I Believe Women Deserve Equal Opportunities And Rights As Men – Nigerian Singer, Simi

Popular Nigeria singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi took to her Twitter page to engage her followers with a Twitter hashtag #Asksimi.

Her followers didn’t hesitate to ask her questions as they took to their twitter post and engaged the superstar singer.

In one of the questions asked by her follower @its_me_HEED, he said; What’s your take on these feminist issues? she replied

I’m A Feminist – Because I Believe Women Deserve Equal Opportunities And Rights As Men.

Check out more of the #Askme poll by Simi on twitter.

I'm a feminist – because I believe women deserve equal opportunities and rights as men. https://t.co/9ckVlClxwu — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

I disagree. Maybe she meant "religious". If that is the case, I get that. To me, faith is personal. I'm not a theologist, so I won't be irresponsible to start a conversation I'm not an expert on. I just know the God that guides me doesn't think little of me. https://t.co/WqeTSvPz2z — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

I'm impatient. I tend to always say what I'm thinking. https://t.co/YbOx63Fw3n — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

Ehmmm Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Rihanna. You can't please everybody…so focus on the people that love you. That's your audience. Woman/Girl-Child empowerment. Fakefulness. Lol. https://t.co/0DtZ77LGYs — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

We actually argued through it. loool. So I'm glad it's as popping as it is. https://t.co/o9s6z2n2qJ — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

He got his medal. And Chelsea never knows how to hold on to coaches anyway. https://t.co/rtN15QA3s5 — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

Lmao. Never smoked anything in my life. https://t.co/000mMvLBXF — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

I didn't find "my kind of love" because I'm rich and famous. When someone genuinely cares for you, you'll know. https://t.co/sgZGY7XkgP — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

U can do anytin u like, e no mean say I go open am https://t.co/1nfmKxwbGP — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

READ ALSO: Nigeria Man Narrates How He Hacks Into Victim’s Bank Account And Withdraws The Money Using Their Sim Card