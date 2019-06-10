“I’m A Feminist” – Because I Believe Women Deserve Equal Opportunities And Rights As Men – Nigerian Singer, Simi

by Olabanji

Popular Nigeria singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi took to her Twitter page to engage her followers with a Twitter hashtag #Asksimi.

Her followers didn’t hesitate to ask her questions as they took to their twitter post and engaged the superstar singer.

In one of the questions asked by her follower @its_me_HEED, he said; What’s your take on these feminist issues? she replied

I’m A Feminist – Because I Believe Women Deserve Equal Opportunities And Rights As Men.

Check out more of the #Askme poll by Simi on twitter.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Man Narrates How He Hacks Into Victim’s Bank Account And Withdraws The Money Using Their Sim Card
Tags from the story
simi

You may also like

MKO Abiola’s Daughter Folashade Weds Her White Bobo In Texas, U.S.A

Lack Of Self-control By Men Is Why Rape Is On The Rise – Foluke Daramola

‘Las Las The Whole Country Na Nollywood’ – Actor, Walter Anga Reveals

''A Different Kind of Woman'' - Tonto Dikeh, Says As She Share Rare Photo

”A Different Kind of Woman” – Tonto Dikeh Says As She Shares Rare Photo

I Smell Beef: DJ Neptune throws first punch at Skuki – Skuki responds

See Adorable Photo Of Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo & His Beautiful Family

#BBNaija: Nina will undergo Moral Rehabilitation – IMSU VC

Kate Henshaw Surprised At The Gym By Young Artiste Fan

Victor Osuagwu pictured with Norsemen Confraternity Members in Ghana, Fans react

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *