” I’m born again” – Yul Edochie says after surviving an auto crash

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie on Thursday said he has given his life to Christ after he survived a ghastly auto crash less than a week ago.

Reflecting on the June 5 accident, Edochie who is also a politician told of how he “miraculously” survived with only a “few cuts and bruises”.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, he said: “Someone said to me ‘that accident really shook you’. Well, that’s an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. God gave me a second chance. I’m a new man in Christ now, I’m born again. Don’t wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today!”