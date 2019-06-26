Imo state reveals fresh N20 billion debt incurred by Okorocha



The Imo State Government says it discovered fresh over N20 billion debt incurred by the administration of the former governor Rochas Okorocha.

According to the state government, the debts, which had sunk the state, arose from subsisting court judgments, Orders, Garnishee Orders and Proceedings for Execution of judgments and orders of courts against the state.

This was made known by the Imo State Attorney-General, Ndukwe Nnawuchi, SAN, made in a statement to The Nation on Tuesday.

“The present administration is as a result inundated and consistently harassed, embarrassed and put under pressure by the judgment creditors whose drive to execute the aforesaid judgments, orders and garnishee proceedings has brought the smooth running of government to a near halt, leading to an imminent collapse of the government. ”

Okoroch was accused of “deliberately” foisting the “unenviable situation” on his successor, Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

“Accordingly, and in pursuance of that commitment, all judgment creditors and beneficiaries of garnishee orders (whether nisi or absolute) are kindly requested to report at the chambers of the Honourable Attorney General, Imo State Secretariat, new Owerri, at 8.00am on Monday, 1st July, 2019 with Certified True Copies of such Judgments and Orders for the purpose of initiating the process of resolving and ultimately satisfying the said Judgments and Orders of court conveniently, amicably and without acrimony.

“This will guarantee avoidable hardship to both judgment creditors and the government. The understanding and cooperation of all concerned are hereby solicited so that together we can rebuild Imo State.”