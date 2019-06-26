Imo State Task Force List 150 Transformers, 67 vehicles And Others As What Rochas Okrocha And Wife Carted Away

Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku, the chairman of Imo State Task Force on Recovery of Government Assets, has accused the Immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, wife and co-worker of carting away the state’s property while leaving the office.

According to Jasper who made this known while fielding questions from journalists, he listed them as stated below.

In his own words:

“The looting spree was unprecedented. It was as if the government never existed as all paraphernalia of government were carted away. Even the 150 transformers bought by Okorocha for electioneering stunt all disappeared to thin air.”

“Some of them told us that the cars were an accident somewhere in Abuja and Jos and we have told them to take us there.