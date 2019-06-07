Indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile Confirms He Has A Child

Nigerian Afro-pop musician Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to declare he is a baby father.

The artists who did not disclose the baby mama or the sex of the child simply used a caption saying baby father. as he uploaded a picture of himself and wrote,

“BABY FATHER” https://www.instagram.com/p/ByYp_luFCHc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His colleague Chinko Ekun also congratulated him saying “At last, you made it public .. uncle Chinko”

Zlatan’s girlfriend Seyi Amonuga has not said anything about the baby.

It can also be recalled that Duncan Might announced the birth of his third child some days ago.

