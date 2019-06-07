Indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile Confirms He Has A Child

by Olabanji

Nigerian Afro-pop musician Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media to declare he is a baby father.

The artists who did not disclose the baby mama or the sex of the child simply used a caption saying baby father. as he uploaded a picture of himself and wrote,

“BABY FATHER”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByYp_luFCHc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His colleague Chinko Ekun also congratulated him saying “At last, you made it public .. uncle Chinko” 

Zlatan’s girlfriend Seyi Amonuga has not said anything about the baby.

It can also be recalled that  Duncan Might announced the birth of his third child some days ago.

READ HERE:[Video]: Duncan Mighty welcomes 3rd child with his wife
Tags from the story
Baby Daddy, Zlatan Ibile

You may also like

Ibinabo Fiberesima – “I Prayed And Wept In Search Of A Husband”

I was trying to save lives, Adeniyi Johnson speaks on ghastly accident

A step ahead! Sofia Richie visits boyfriend Scott Disick home with her mother in tow (Photos)

Olamide Meets Olajumoke [Photos]

Kylie Jenner On Breaking Up With Tyga: “We Are Still Together”

Nicki Minaj leaves nothing to the imagination in this plunging festive attire!

Greedy Nigerian Student Loses Tuition Fee To Fake Hushpuppi On Twitter

Eko 2012: Wande Coal, Wizkid, Others For Closing Ceremony

I did not infect Toke Makinwa with STD – Anita Solomon, Maje Ayida’s babymama tells Lagos court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *