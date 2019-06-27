INEC has become more notorious than ever – PDP to Mahmood

by Verity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Thursday that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu should be apologising to Nigerians and not insulting their sensitivity.

The opposition party said this while reacting to a comment by the INEC boss, describing the commission as the most improved public institution in Nigeria.

Speaking, Kola Ologbondiyan, the national spokesman of the opposition party said INEC rather has become the “most debased institution. ”

He said “It is indeed outrageous that while Nigerians are hurting over the subversion of their mandate, the INEC chairman, who ought to be apologising is rather insulting their sensibilities with his provocative claims. ”

“Prof Yakubu cannot claim that INEC under his watch is the most improved service institution when all indices show that it performed far below the bar in the 2019 elections.

“How can anyone in good conscience make such spurious claims when the massive irregularities that defaced the 2019 elections are responsible for the unprecedented 766 election petitions across the country as against 297 petitions filed in 2015 elections.

“It is indeed an unpardonable affront on the sensibility of Nigerians for Prof. Yakubu to claim that the INEC that has now become notorious for compromising voters register, missing ballot papers, alteration of results and inconclusive elections is the most improved service institution in the country.

“Furthermore, if INEC is the most improved institution and has nothing to hide as Prof. Yakubu claims, why is it afraid to allow an inspection or judicial audit of the sensitive materials and devices it used in the 2019 general elections, including its server?”

