Instagram Comedian, Okiki Claims Police Officers Stole His Wristwatch And Necklace

The latest member of the OluwaDolarz online comedy family, Okiki DFT recently claimed that some officers of NigeriaPolice Force carted away his customized necklace and wristwatch after they apprehended him.



This comes after his fellow colleague, Funny Toheeb’s revealed his unpleasant experience in the hands of police officers as he claimed they arrested him and accused him of being a yahoo boy. Okiki saw the post and also narrated his ordeal in the comment section of the post.

In his case, he was arrested and asked to bail himself. However, he was able to reach an agreement with the officers and he was then ordered to make cash withdrawals at an ATM point.

Unfortunately, he did not realise that they had already stolen his necklace and wristwatch. They quickly zoomed off in their vehicle when he backed them to make the withdrawal at the ATM.

In his words:

“Naso in my birthday on my way to @naijaloadedcomng interview that I was already late for , I now rushed down from a school after my presentation and test and then at igboefun on the island after I was coming from my house at lekki , they double crossed me, and then my Taxify as per say we never buy car yet. So they stopped my Taxify and then instructed that I should come down Naso me I just say wo Baba I no Dey come down make dem search what ever dem won search for inside the ride so they did and then they were taking time and then their boss got down from their van and then instructed that I should go into the van so I just said aii let me just comply with them so I don’t waste more time cuz I was already late for my interview and then they pointed their AKs at me and then I just followed them so I won’t die. So I entered their van and then they searched my stuffs in the car and then they drove me down to national theater inside the annoying island traffic and then to cut the long story of interrogations and shii they now collected my phone my custom Okiki chain and my wristwatch and said I should go and settle them and then I said aii they should give me my stuffs they said no why that ? And I was like ah ahhnnn !!!! Like brooo why!!! So I said aii one of them would follow me and then they said” ah ahnn no ooo you won make people Dey snap us or me Dey put for internet “ and then as we argued I just said no they should at least give me my phone and then we argued over that one too and then I later collected only the phone. As I turned to go to the ATM and then I looked back for them they had already drove off with my chains and wristwatch and they wore bullet proof vests to cover their names and then I couldn’t capture it to remember…., we are all mad in this country !!!!!”

