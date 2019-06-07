Instagram Users Come For Flavour As He Shares New Photo

Instagram users seem to be having the time of their lives as they have begun teasing Nigerian singer, Flavour after he shared a picture of himself posing with newly crowned Miss USA, Miss Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina.

We all know Flavour has a thing or two for beauty queens as both his baby mamas, Sandra Okagbue and Anna Banner were former beauty queens. Apparently, he shares two kids, a boy and a girl with Sandra while he shares a daughter with Anna.

The singer shared the photo with Cheslie Kryst on his Instagram page and his fans have been posting witty and funny comments.

Here are some of the funny comments below: