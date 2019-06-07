Instagram Users Come For Flavour As He Shares New Photo

by Amaka

Instagram users seem to be having the time of their lives as they have begun teasing Nigerian singer, Flavour after he shared a picture of himself posing with newly crowned Miss USA, Miss Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina.

We all know Flavour has a thing or two for beauty queens as both his baby mamas, Sandra Okagbue and Anna Banner were former beauty queens. Apparently, he shares two kids, a boy and a girl with Sandra while he shares a daughter with Anna.

The singer shared the photo with Cheslie Kryst on his Instagram page and his fans have been posting witty and funny comments.

Here are some of the funny comments below:

 

 
Tags from the story
Flavour, Flavour and his babymamas, Flavour Insatgram

You may also like

Bovi and Daughter Celebrate Their Birthday And It’s So Adorable

12-year Old Grace Vanderwaal Wins 2016 ‘America’s Got Talent’

Bustes!!! Documents show that Atiku really paid US firm to unseat Buhari

See Picture That Got Atiku Threatened by the Presidency

Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes To His Baby Mama, Kesha

Stephanie Okereke-Linus’ stunning look to the 2017 MBGN pagaent

BBNaija; Don’t bring back evicted housemates, Nigerians Troll Big Brother(Reactions)

Genevieve Nnaji Re-brands Her Clothing Line To — St. Genevieve

Genevieve Nnaji Re-brands Her Clothing Line To — St. Genevieve

Today in Nigerian History: 9th August

Former Child actor, Keke Palmer shares racy photo online with a message!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *