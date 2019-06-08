International Friendly: Zimbabwe Holds Nigeria To A Goalless Draw

The Nigerian National football team were held to a goalless draw by the warriors of Zimbabwe National football team

The international friendly match was played in Asaba, Delta state at Stephen Keshi stadium.

The match which started with Mikel Obi, Stoke City’s Oghenekaro Etebo, Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, kpeyi, Collins, Balogun, Omeruo, Aina, Samuel Kalu, Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze. Could not get a goal at the Back of the Zimbabwe net

The stadium however had a heavy harvest of raindrop as the rain poured down all through the 90mintues of game play.

The game was as a warm-up match for both countries, who will be playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations later this month.