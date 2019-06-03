“Is She Gay?” – Speed Darlington Questions Teni’s Sexuality

Controversial U.S-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has questioned singer Teni’s sexuality, as she stepped out in an LGBT rainbow socks in London for End Festival.

According to Speed Darlington if she’s openly gay, then she might need to move to the white country as her music will not pop in Nigeria.

The US-based Nigerian singer also pointed to the fact that Teni’s new single “sugar mumny” is also portraying the singer as a gay person.

Also Read: Ibinabo Fibresima Slams Shan George For Abusing Ned Nwoko

Speedy also expressed that bi-sexual people are responsible for the spread of HIV-AIDS in Nigeria.

He wrote: