“Is She Gay?” – Speed Darlington Questions Teni’s Sexuality

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial U.S-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has questioned singer Teni’s sexuality, as she stepped out in an LGBT rainbow socks in London for End Festival.

According to Speed Darlington if she’s openly gay, then she might need to move to the white country as her music will not pop in Nigeria.

The US-based Nigerian singer also pointed to the fact that Teni’s new single “sugar mumny” is also portraying the singer as a gay person.

Also Read: Ibinabo Fibresima Slams Shan George For Abusing Ned Nwoko

Speedy also expressed that bi-sexual people are responsible for the spread of HIV-AIDS in Nigeria.

He wrote:

Speed Darlington

Tags from the story
LGBT, Speed Darlington, Teni

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th January

Denrele Edun Ditches his Signature Style in New Birthday Photos

Dencia steps out in her bathrobe for an early morning interview in Nigeria (photo)

Two APC members defect to PDP

Breaking!!! Senator Melaye joins Kogi governorship race

‘God Only Left You To Entertain The House’- Oshiomole To Dino Melaye

Read story of a 19-year-old orphan who was gang-raped and impregnated by her attackers and refused to abort her baby (photos)

Here Is How Mercy Johnson Reacted To Being The Third Most Followed Actress On Instagram

List Of Emmy Winners

Check Out Exclusive Photos From Wizkid’s Star Studded 24th Birthday Party in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *