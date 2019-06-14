“Is Simi Pregnant?” – Check out the picture she posted on Instagram

Nigerian Singer, Simi has got the media buzzing as many have speculated Mrs Kosoko is pregnant.

The singer recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram as she appears to have added weight, her comment section was buzzing with followers speculating the singer is pregnant.

Over the past few months, they have been speculations about Simi being pregnant, however, Simi has not said anything as well as her hubby, Adekule Gold. These speculations grew stronger after the singer took to her Instagram page to share a new photo of herself in which she isn’t only glowing differently, but appears to have put on some noticeable amount of weigh

CHECK PICTURE BELOW