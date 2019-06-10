‘Is this real or fake?’- Speed Darlington drags actress Destiny Etiko over her ass

US-based Nigerian Singer, Speed Darlington has taken to social media to question the authenticity of Nollywood Actress, Destiny Etiko’s ass.

Destiny, who does a great job showing off her backside on Instagram had the singer worrying if indeed her derriere is real or fake.

Taking to his Instagram page, Speed Darlington asked;

Is that a real ass or fake ass? I can’t tell because the way Nigerian girls is rushing fake ass you will think they from Dominican Republic

