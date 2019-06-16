“Isn’t This Mammon Worship? ” Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastors Spraying Money On Each Other

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP Daddy freeze has again come for pastors in the viral video of pastors spraying money on each other during Sunday service in the church in front of church members, who cheer and hail them.

The controversial OAP has been a serious social media crusader against what he tags as the flamboyant lifestyle of clergymen in modern churches.

Daddy Freeze has spared no one in his attack on pastors who he believes are enjoying wealth at the detriment of their members.

The OAP posed a simple question to this viral video. He wrote:

Daddy Freeze

