‘It is a must that married men date single women to teach them about marriage’ – Counselor Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian Pastor, Counselor Lutterodt, is of the opinion that married men must date single ladies so as to teach them about marriage.

The relationship coach, in an interview, stated that dating is not a relationship and flirting is not cheating.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Men’s Lounge’ with Nana Yaw Odame on the topic “Married Men And Cheating A Perception Or Reality”, the relationship coach said

“Married men must date single ladies to teach them about marriage and married women must date young guys to teach them marriage.”

Here is a video of the interview below;