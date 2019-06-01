‘It is an eyesore to see Nigerian OAPs wearing wig’ – Veteran broadcaster Gboyega Adelaja

Sharing his thoughts, the veteran media personality wrote;

I turned on my TV this morning and alas on TVC I saw four Nigerian female Presenters all wearing wig. To me it was an eye sore because they all looked funny and animated. Infact I could almost smell their wigs and they looked terrible to me. I think they pay too much attention to their wig than the programme itself, I changed to another channel immediately how can I start my week with “Wiggers” so nauseating. Black is more beautiful and how I wished the female presenters all had their short Afro hair or platted hair to make a statement about us being black. With their ugly wigs and I felt sorry for our Nigerian women. If I owned the station I will remove all of them to go work in the library where millions of people will not see them and their ugly wigs. The programme should be called “Our Wigs”