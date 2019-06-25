‘It Is Not Every Right You Insist on Exercising’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Wole Soyinka’s Airplane Saga

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the trending story of the young man who asked Professor Wole Soyinka to stand up from his seat.

Although, Femi Fani Kayode agreed that the young man had right to ask Wole Soyinka to stand up, he pointed out that not all rights should be insisted upon.

He wrote:

The young man that told 80 year old Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka to get up, move to the aisle and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight is disrespecful and irreverant.We know it is his right but it is not every right that u insist on exercising.

Femi Fani Kayode

